Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for summer youth track program

Summer youth track program

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation's Team Waco Youth Summer Track and Field program, available to kids ages 5-18.

Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in several track meets throughout the summer and have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation's Games of Texas state meet.

For more information, call 254-750-5875.

Women of Color in Business

The Community Race Relations Coalition will present a Zoom webinar, Women of Color in Business, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A panel of six business owners will share their stories, joys and struggles of starting and owning a business in Waco. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/4hz8ufrr or by calling 254-717-7903.

Jigsaw puzzle swap meet

A jigsaw puzzle swap meet will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the Hewitt Public Library Butterfly Garden. There is no charge to swap puzzles. There are usually puzzles from 100, 300, 500, 750 to 1,000 pieces and maybe larger. The pieces for each puzzle should be in a sealed plastic bag inside the box.

For more information, contact Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.

Beekeeping school

The Central Texas Beekeepers Association will have a beginning beekeeping school March 26 in Brenham.

The school will include sessions on beginning beekeeping, the use of bee products in medicine, how to extract honey, where to get bees and other topics.

The school is open to the public. The cost is $65 per adult and $25 for students.

For more information, call 979-277-0411.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

