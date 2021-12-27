Waco-area news briefs: 'Reimagine Waco Transit’ survey open through Saturday

Safe ride, free tow

Waco Transit System and Tow King will once again be partnering for “Safe Ride Home” on Friday for New Year’s Eve. For those needing an unexpected safe ride, Tow King is offering free vehicle tows home.

Service hours are from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.. Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a free trip or determine coverage area (within the immediate Waco area). WTS will deliver revelers safely to and from their New Year’s Eve destinations. Groups must be picked up and dropped off at the same location.

Free vehicle tows can be arranged by calling Tow King directly at 254-666-5484.

Churches meet together

Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave., will host a worship service with Church Under the Bridge at 10 a.m. Sunday. Church Under the Bridge will not meet at Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Church Under the Bridge's annual Racial Reconciliation Sunday will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

