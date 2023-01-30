Waco-area news briefs: Reservations open for Hearts in the Arts Gala

Hearts in the Arts Gala

Reservations are open for the 21st annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation. This year’s Gala on Feb. 23 features the McLennan Theatre performance of “The Addams Family: A New Musical” at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $100 each and include drinks and dining at 6 p.m. and the theater performance at 7:30 p.m. Dessert will be served at intermission. Tables for eight are $800 and include preferred dinner seating.

The MCC production will be directed by Kelly Parker and choreographed by Joe Taylor and will feature elaborate costuming and sets to immerse the audience in the Addams Family vibe. Honorary Hearts in the Arts Chair Nell Hawkins will host the evening as the elegant Morticia Addams.

All proceeds from the Gala event benefit MCC scholarships and special projects benefiting visual and performing arts students and faculty.

Gala reservations are due by Feb. 16. To make reservations, contact the McLennan Community College Foundation at 254-299-8604 or email reservations@mclennan.edu.

City opens warming center

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., is open as warming center due to the winter storm. It will remain open through 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Hours may be extended based on the weather conditions. The center will be available to the public as a warming center to assist residents of Waco-McLennan County in relief from the cold. Cots, blankets, snacks and bottled water will be available. Support workers and security will be onsite for the operations of the center. Pets are accepted as long as they are in a crate.

GriefShare delayed a week

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, is delaying the start of a new 13-week session of GriefShare until Tuesday, Feb. 7, due to inclement weather. Meeting time is 6:30-8:30 p.m. each week.

Cost is $20, but scholarships are available. Snacks are provided each week.

To register, contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.

Couples painting class

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a “Paint Talk” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11.

It will include a couples painting class and dinner for two. Cost is $60 per couple, which includes painting supplies, step-by-step instructions and a dinner of steak, loaded baked potato, salad and iced tea.

To register, call 254-750-8684.