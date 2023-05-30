Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Pull-tab donations

The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals. It will take place on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, the street behind Target and West Waco Library.

Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of the association to benefit families staying at Ronald McDonald House in Temple. The association’s Children’s Book Project puts hundreds of books in the hands of young readers throughout the county every year.

Membership forms will be available for new and current members. Membership is open to all public school retirees, teachers, administrators and support staff served by Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Modern take on ‘Caesar’

The Wild Imaginings theater company will present “Julius Caesar” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday at the Indian Spring Park amphitheater, next to the Waco Suspension Bridge downtown.

The Shakespeare in the Park production will stage the classic play as a modern-day feminist story set in the halls of a local sorority house, rather than ancient Rome. The group’s goal is to make the classic work relatable to contemporary audiences.

Admission is free, and attendees are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs for the outdoor performance.

Ranger BBQ Cookoff

As part of the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers, a Texas Ranger BBQ Cookoff will be held Thursday and Friday at the Extraco Events Center on Bosque Boulevard. Up to 150 entrants from across the state will compete. The event is free for the general public to attend.

For registration information, go to http://www.texasranger2023.org/bbq/.

Summer meal program

The Waco ISD Seamless Summer Option Summer Feeding Program will start up Tuesday to provide free meals to all children age 1-18, regardless of where they live or go to school. To receive a free meal, a child can come to any participating school, community or mobile location during the posted breakfast and lunch serving times. No paperwork is required, but the child must be present to receive a meal.

Waco ISD’s summer meals will run Tuesday through Aug. 9. Participating sites include 14 Waco ISD schools, 7 community locations and 10 locations for Mobile Food Trucks. A complete listing is available at www.wacoisd.org/summermeals. Sites are open Monday through Friday, unless noted otherwise.

Mobile food trucks provide lunch only. All sites will be closed July 4. Some sites will be closed June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

For more program information, email CNS@wacoisd.org or call 254-227-3984.

Sidewalk chalk contest

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Live Well Waco Coalition are accepting submissions through Monday for their Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course Challenge. Selected obstacle courses will be painted on a sidewalk in one of three local parks for all to enjoy.

To participate, draw an obstacle course with chalk on a sidewalk, or marker or crayons on paper or poster board. Create a starting point and ending point and add activities such as jump, spin, clap, hop, or hop on one foot in between. Creativity and imagination are encouraged.

To enter, submit a photo or photos of the course at www.surveymonkey.com/r/QNGS57K. Submissions can be made as a student, a class, a grade level, or as a community member.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will offer its monthly free legal clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Appointments are recommended. For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Mediterranean cooking

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County will conduct a Mediterranean diet cooking class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 15 at the McLennan County Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The class will focus on a way of eating and preparing food based on the eating traditions from Italy, Greece and other countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, with a concentration on plant-based foods such as whole grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices.

Cost of the class is $39. To register, call 254-299-8888.