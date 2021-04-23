Waco-area news briefs: Retired teachers holding aluminum can pull-tab collection

Medicare session set for Tuesday
A free Education 101 for Medicare session will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Retired teachers collecting pull-tabs
The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, behind the West Waco Library and Target.
Membership forms will be available for current and new members. Membership is open to all public school retirees, teachers, administrators and support staff served by Texas Retirement System.
Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of WMRTA to benefit Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
Waco pre-kindergarten registration
Waco ISD will start pre-kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year with the annual Roundup Fun Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex, 1401 S. New Road.
The event will include free food, inflatables, a firetruck and other fun activities for the whole family.
Free reusable bags
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold its annual Earth Day Free Reusable Shopping Bag Distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
Everyone is invited to stop by for a free bag. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
New Trib address
Starting Monday, the Waco Tribune-Herald’s new address will be 215 S. Second St., Suite 301.
The new office is on the third floor of River Square Center.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required for visitors.
Home repair deadline nears
Grassroots Waco is sponsoring two groups of volunteers who provide home repairs to income-qualified homeowners in the Waco area.
To qualify for repairs, homeowners must complete an application by May 1.
For more information, call 254-235-7358.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.