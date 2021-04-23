Waco-area news briefs: Retired teachers holding pull-tab fundraiser

Medicare session set for Tuesday

A free Education 101 for Medicare session will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Retired teachers collecting pull-tabs

The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, behind the West Waco Library and Target.

Membership forms will be available for current and new members. Membership is open to all public school retirees, teachers, administrators and support staff served by Texas Retirement System.

Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of WMRTA to benefit Ronald McDonald House in Temple.

Waco pre-kindergarten registration