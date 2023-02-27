‘Greenwashing

’ screening

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary “Greenwashing” during its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

Greenwashing is making of false or deceptive claim of climate action by corporations, organizations or governments.

The event is free and open to everyone. Vegan refreshments will be served. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Historic Waco lecture

Historic Waco will have its spring lecture, “History and Heritage of Latin American Music,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Cost is $5, but members and students with ID get in free.

The panel will include professors from Baylor University’s music department and Baylor Mariachi.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Master Gardener hotline

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for calls regarding gardening, lawn, shrub or tree questions from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To reach the hotline, call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners office.

History of Tours exhibit

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, is continuing to feature a special exhibit devoted to the history of Tours. This exhibit, which was prepared by a group from Tours, will be at the West museum until April 1.

History of West Museum business hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waco Links Fellowship

Retired USGA executive Jim Moore is the featured speaker Thursday at the Waco Links Fellowship luncheon. Moore will discuss the history of golf in Waco.

The group meets from 11 a.m. until noon at Bear Ridge Golf Club, 1000 Bear Ridge Drive. Call Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 or email benhagins3672@gmail.com for more information.

Diabetes control class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting the “¡Si, Yo Puedo Controlar Mi Diabetes!” series of classes at La Puerta Waco, 500 Clay Ave.

Classes meet each Thursday in March, beginning this week, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“¡Si, Yo Puedo Controlar Mi Diabetes!” is a program that teaches how to live healthy, control diabetes and be empowered.

For more information, contact Israel Loachamin at 254-301-4062.

St. Philip fish fry

St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will host a Lenten fish fry every Friday through March 31.

Cost is $12.