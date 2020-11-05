Waco-area news briefs: 'Revisiting Audubon' on display at Martin Musuem

‘Revisiting Audubon’ at Martin Museum
“Revisiting Audubon” is on display now at the Martin Museum of Art, 60 Baylor Ave.
The encore exhibition reexamines National Audubon Society namesake John James Audubon’s work and life in a fuller context and will address not only his contributions, but his flaws and failings.
The exhibit is available to view in-person through Nov. 24.
Lions Club selling bags of pecans
The Waco Founder Lions Club is having its annual pecan sale over the next several weeks. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., across from Waco Lions Park.
The cost for a 1-pound bag is $10. Proceeds from the sale will go to support the club’s public service activities, programs and projects.
For more information, call 776-53411.
Fall Art Sunday at East Terrace
The Historic Waco Foundation will present Fall Art Sunday starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family.
Participants will have the opportunity to paint a pumpkin, make a print with a potato or apple, and create a leaf rubbing.
The event will take place outside, and masks are required.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Pro-Life Waco gathering Sunday
Pro-Life Waco will have its Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall at St. Mary’s Church, 1424 Columbus Ave.
Guest speaker State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson will speak during the program hour from 1 to 2 p.m., offering his perspectives on how the national and state election results will affect pro-life legislation and the federal judiciary.
An Italian lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Cost is $3 for adults, and children eat free. For more information, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
‘A Conversation about Race’ webinar
The Hispanic Leaders’ Network will host “A Conversation About Race Equity Work in Waco” during its monthly virtual event from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.
The program will feature Nicole Wynter from the Waco Foundation and Felicia Goodman from the Cooper Foundation to share how we know racial inequity still exists in Waco and the initiatives both foundations have collaboratively worked on to address the issue.
To register for the free event, visit hln-waco.org.
