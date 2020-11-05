Waco-area news briefs: 'Revisiting Audubon' on display at Martin Musuem

The event will take place outside, and masks are required.

For more information, call 753-5166.

Pro-Life Waco gathering Sunday

Pro-Life Waco will have its Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall at St. Mary’s Church, 1424 Columbus Ave.

Guest speaker State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson will speak during the program hour from 1 to 2 p.m., offering his perspectives on how the national and state election results will affect pro-life legislation and the federal judiciary.

An Italian lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Cost is $3 for adults, and children eat free. For more information, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.

‘A Conversation about Race’ webinar

The Hispanic Leaders’ Network will host “A Conversation About Race Equity Work in Waco” during its monthly virtual event from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.

The program will feature Nicole Wynter from the Waco Foundation and Felicia Goodman from the Cooper Foundation to share how we know racial inequity still exists in Waco and the initiatives both foundations have collaboratively worked on to address the issue.

To register for the free event, visit hln-waco.org.

