 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco-area news briefs: Richfield class of 1972 to host 50-year reunion

  • 0

Duty reception

An appreciation party for outgoing McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed indefinitely. A make-up date will be announced.

Brunch and Paint

Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave., will have a Brunch and Paint event with artist Wendy Davis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It will include still life painting and brunch in a gallery setting, and participants can take home their finished work of art. Cost is $40 per person.

Wine spritzers and soft beverages will be served by the gallery.

TMNT at mall

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo and Raphael will make an appearance at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

People are also reading…

The two heroes on the half shell will pose for pictures with attendees and sign autographs.

STEAM class at YMCA

Kids can explore aquaponics in the Waco YMCA's upcoming August Kids STEAM classes. Kids age 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8, and kids age 3-6 will meet on from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Cost is $30 per child. Space is limited and registration is required. Registration ends one week before each class date. Parents should be aware the children will leave with a fish to care for.

The classes will be at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. For more information, call 254-776-6612.

Class of 1972 reunion

The 1972 graduating class of Richfield High School will celebrate its 50th class reunion Aug. 5-7. The theme is the Year of the Golden Ram. Several events have been planned. For more information, email richfieldclassof72@gmail.com.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Terrace Apartments near end of $45 million renovations

South Terrace Apartments near end of $45 million renovations

Waco resident Ladarius Gardner moved into his newly renovated unit at South Terrace Apartments last week and described it as a breath of fresh air. “It’s like something every homeowner dreams,” Gardner said. “My wife hasn’t even seen it yet. We just had a newborn yesterday and they get to come home to something new.”

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou, who entertained generations of Waco fans with his guitar playing and singing, irrepressible cheer, generosity and exclamations of "Hey, baby!," died Wednesday at 84.

Watch Now: Related Video

Deadly bacteria usually only found in the tropics might be growing in Mississippi soil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert