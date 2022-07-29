Waco-area news briefs: Richfield class of 1972 to host 50-year reunion

Duty reception

An appreciation party for outgoing McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed indefinitely. A make-up date will be announced.

Brunch and Paint

Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave., will have a Brunch and Paint event with artist Wendy Davis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It will include still life painting and brunch in a gallery setting, and participants can take home their finished work of art. Cost is $40 per person.

Wine spritzers and soft beverages will be served by the gallery.

TMNT at mall

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo and Raphael will make an appearance at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The two heroes on the half shell will pose for pictures with attendees and sign autographs.

STEAM class at YMCA

Kids can explore aquaponics in the Waco YMCA's upcoming August Kids STEAM classes. Kids age 6-12 will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8, and kids age 3-6 will meet on from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Cost is $30 per child. Space is limited and registration is required. Registration ends one week before each class date. Parents should be aware the children will leave with a fish to care for.

The classes will be at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. For more information, call 254-776-6612.

Class of 1972 reunion

The 1972 graduating class of Richfield High School will celebrate its 50th class reunion Aug. 5-7. The theme is the Year of the Golden Ram. Several events have been planned. For more information, email richfieldclassof72@gmail.com.