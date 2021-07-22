Waco-area news briefs: 'Rockin' Luau' dinner benefits Caritas, Family Abuse Center

Medicare information class

A free Medicare information class will run from 9:30 to10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heard of Texas Council on Government office, 1514 S. New Road.

The class is designed to answer questions for anyone approaching the Medicare eligibility age of 65 and assist in the process of enrollment.

Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

West Knights of Columbus fundraiser

West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West, will host a Burgers & Beer fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.

Proceeds go to West Warrior Kids, which serves children with rare diseases, and Friends of Los Niños, which supports children in Honduras.

For more information, call 254-717-1732 or 254-709-3250.

‘Rockin’ Luau’ dinner benefit

A “Rockin’ Luau” dinner and dance fundraiser, benefiting Caritas and the Family Abuse Center, with music by The Morticians, will be Saturday at Waco Athletic Center, 800 Schroeder Drive.