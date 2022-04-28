Waco-area news briefs: Rootstock wine festival Saturday at Indian Spring Park

Master Gardeners’ plant sale

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at the Westview Village Shopping Center, Waco Drive and Valley Mills Drive.

The sale will include annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses and Texas natives. Cash, credit and checks will be accepted.

Rootstock wine festival

Rootstock: A Texas Wine Festival will run from noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Park. Tickets cost $40 at rootstockwinefest.com and $50 at the gate. VIP tickets cost $140.

The event will include 15 wine tastings, four small-bite food tastings and a wine glass.

Brazos Brothers will perform at 3:30 p.m.

Football referees wanted

The Waco Football Chapter is actively recruiting new officials for the 2022 Texas high school football season. For more information, email Jacob Bradshaw at wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

Healthy Kids Day

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature mini cooking and art classes for kids, games, bounce houses, face painting and more. Area organizations also will be present to share information and host activities.

For more information about the free event, call 254-776-6612.

Waco Gem, Mineral Show

Waco Gem And Mineral Club will have its 62nd annual show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17.

For more information, email wacogemandmineralclub@gmail.com.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.