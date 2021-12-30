Waco-area news briefs: Safe Ride Home program available New Year's Eve

Safe ride, free tow

Waco Transit System and Tow King will once again partner for the Safe Ride Home program on New Year’s Eve. Waco Transit will offer prearranged rides to and from events, and Tow King will offer free vehicle tows home for anyone who unexpectedly needs a safe ride.

Service hours are 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a free trip or determine coverage area, within the immediate Waco area. Groups of revelers using Waco Transit rides must be picked up and dropped off at the same location.

Free vehicle tows can be arranged by calling Tow King directly at 254-666-5484.

Cottonwood open Saturday

City of Waco offices will be closed Friday in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

The Cobbs recycling center and landfill be will closed Saturday.

Waco Transit System will operate as usual Friday until 6 p.m.

Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Saturday, but Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be open.

Tribune-Herald closed Friday