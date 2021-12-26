Waco-area news briefs: Safe rides, free tows on New Year's Eve

Safe ride, free tow

Waco Transit System and Tow King will once again be partnering for “Safe Ride Home” on Friday for New Year’s Eve. For those needing an unexpected safe ride, Tow King is offering free vehicle tows home.

Service hours are from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.. Call 254-750-1620 to schedule a free trip or determine coverage area (within the immediate Waco area). WTS will deliver revelers safely to and from their New Year’s Eve destinations. Groups must be picked up and dropped off at the same location.

Free vehicle tows can be arranged by calling Tow King directly at 254-666-5484.

Bell County Museum exhibit

The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is exhibiting “Private Charles J. Miller: WWII Paintings from the South Pacific” through June 10, 2022.

The museum has 120 of the rare, world-renowned paintings, along with WWII artifacts from the museum’s collection. Curated by the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, the show presents paintings and drawings produced by Miller during his deployment in the Pacific.