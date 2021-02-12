Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army Community Kitchen open as warming station

Free COVID-19 testing available

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither payment nor insurance is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru.

Because of the weather, participants should check covidwaco.com for any updates before leaving for their appointment.

YMCA to preview health, wellness programs

Waco YMCA will host three online information sessions to share about its upcoming health and wellness programs.

Sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, noon Wednesday and 6 p.m. Feb. 22.