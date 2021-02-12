Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army Community Kitchen open as warming station

Free COVID-19 testing available
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither payment nor insurance is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru.
Because of the weather, participants should check covidwaco.com for any updates before leaving for their appointment.
YMCA to preview health, wellness programs
Waco YMCA will host three online information sessions to share about its upcoming health and wellness programs.
Sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, noon Wednesday and 6 p.m. Feb. 22.
For more information or an invitation link, email Susan Krause at susan.krause@ymcactx.org.
Salvation Army warming station
The Salvation Army provides a warming station at its community kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., on days when the high temperature fails to reach 40 degrees.
For more information, call 733-0474.
Emergency overnight shelter space is available for both men and women.
Caritas seeks help for food pantry
Caritas of Waco is seeking volunteers to help fill shopping carts with food for its drive-thru pantry service at 300 S. 15th St.
The food service operates from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers would need to wear closed-toe shoes and a mask the entire time they volunteer.
To volunteer, call 753-4593, ext. 203, or email Andrew Bryngelson at abryngelson@caritas-waco.org.
