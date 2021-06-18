Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army cooling station open for relief

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway ISD and Waco ISD will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Pfizer vaccine from 2 to 7 p.m. June 25 a the University High School gym, 3201 S. New Road. It is open to anyone 12 or older.

Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children for them to receive the vaccine.

Registration at www.covidwaco.com is encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Juneteenth Parade Saturday

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start in front of the Waco Convention Center, near the Heritage Square and City Hall parking lots, and travel along Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue, then turn left on Turner Street and take several streets near Wilbert Austin Sr. Park before ending at the old Paul Quinn campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Father’s Day brunch Saturday

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Father’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the meal, the event will include door prizes.