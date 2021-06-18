Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army cooling station open for relief

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway ISD and Waco ISD will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Pfizer vaccine from 2 to 7 p.m. June 25 a the University High School gym, 3201 S. New Road. It is open to anyone 12 or older.
Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children for them to receive the vaccine.
Registration at www.covidwaco.com is encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
Juneteenth Parade Saturday
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start in front of the Waco Convention Center, near the Heritage Square and City Hall parking lots, and travel along Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue, then turn left on Turner Street and take several streets near Wilbert Austin Sr. Park before ending at the old Paul Quinn campus, 1020 Elm Ave.
Father’s Day brunch Saturday
The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Father’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the meal, the event will include door prizes.
Registration is required. For more information, call 254-750-8684.
Waco Rose Society meets
The Waco Rose Society will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the gardens of Joyce Jones, 3525 Carondolet Blvd.
Members and visitors are welcome to tour the gardens. For more information, call 254-822-1820.
Women in Ag Walk-a-Thon
The Waco National Women in Agriculture Association will have its annual Walk-a-Thon fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Doris Miller YMCA track, 1020 Elm Ave.
Donations are appreciated. For more information, call 227-2488.
Salvation Army cooling station open
The Salvation Army’s facility at 300 Webster Ave. is open as a cooling station when the temperature reaches 95 degrees. Cooling station hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cooling station will only close briefly to allow staff to prepare for dinner service, providing a nourishing meal to anyone in need at the Community Kitchen.
For more information, call 254-756-7271. Donations for the summer relief efforts can be made at www.salvationarmywaco.org.
