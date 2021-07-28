Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army cooling station open

Greater Zion grocery giveaway
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St. It will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Food manager training course
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and the McLennan Community College Continuing Education department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost is $125 and includes training, materials and a national food manager certification exam.
Space is limited. RSVP by Friday by calling 254-757-5180.
Waco Hispanic Museum open
The Waco Hispanic Museum, 2815 Speight Ave., is now open by appointment and also from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 254-548-9730.
Salvation Army cooling station
The Salvation Army’s facility at 300 Webster Ave. is open as a cooling station from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when the temperature reaches 95 degrees. The cooling station will only close briefly to allow staff to prepare for dinner service, providing a nourishing meal to anyone in need at the Community Kitchen.
For more information, call 254-756-7271. Donations for the summer relief efforts can be made at salvationarmywaco.org.
Unattended dogs in cars
The city of Waco is reminding residents it is against the law to leave dogs in cars unattended. Animals in yards must have access to water and shelter.
Violations can be reported to 254-750-1765.
