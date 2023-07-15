School supply drive

The Salvation Army is joining with local Walmart and H-E-B stores to collect back-to-school supplies from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4-6.

During the campaign, shoppers can purchase and drop off school supplies and other requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at Walmarts on Franklin Avenue and in Hewitt in yellow buses.

Waco H-E-B stores also will be collecting back-to-school donations for school supplies that will then be purchased for The Salvation Army to distribute. Shoppers can round up their bills, including curbside purchases, to donate throughout the month of August.

The goal is to provide new school supplies to 300-500 students in McLennan County, ensuring children have the supplies they need for success.

Zoo 30th birthday

Cameron Park Zoo will celebrate its 30th birthday Sunday with live music, food and face painting, as well as 30% off daily admission price at the gate.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 254-750-8400.

Doris Miller input sought

The city of Waco is seeking community input on the next phase of the Doris Miller Community Center.

Residents are asked to take a 10-question survey, available at surveymonkey.com/r/RYF58XX, to set priorities for outdoor spaces, including aquatic opportunities.

DAR lineage workshop

The annual Daughters of the American Revolution lineage workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The Henry Downs Chapter is hosting the free event to assist women 18 and older who are interested in joining the organization.

Attendees will learn about the steps needed to document lineage. Those who have family documents of the last three generations should bring them to the workshop.

Reservations are helpful for planning but not required. For more information, call 254-709-4208 or email HenryDownsVIS@gmail.com.

Church giving backpacks

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave., will give away backpacks during a back-to-school gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5.

For more information, call 254-315-7837.

Back-to-school picnic

The GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund will have its fourth annual Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 28 at Texas State Technical College, 3801 Campus Drive.

The event will kick off the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival. The picnic will feature free barbecue, along with the distribution of free backpacks and school supplies to help children get ready for school. Families can drive through or stick around and relax in the park with music by DJ Auggie.

For more information, call 908-672-6024.

Back-To-School Bash

The Waco Police Department will hold its third annual Back-To-School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

The event will include a chance to meet and greet Waco police, fire, emergency medial and SWAT personnel, along with free eye screenings, kids haircuts, immunizations, face painting, family fun games, great music and back-to-school shopping.

Cooling center extended

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management have extended availability of their cooling center through July 21, with the exception of Saturday.

The center is open from 1 to 8 p.m. at the city Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. It will not operate Saturday.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome if they are in a crate.

Vacation Bible school

“Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game” is the theme of vacation Bible school for fourth through sixth graders at Moldbreakers Fellowship, 7509 E. Fairway Road in Woodway.

Meeting times are 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, email mbf254kids@gmail.com.

NARFE to meet Thursday

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.

All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend.

YMCA Lego robotics

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Dr.ive is hosting a Lego Masters Robotics Class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

The class is for ages 8 to 15 and costs $20 for YMCA members, $30 for non-members. The registration deadline is Aug. 1.

Participants will use Legos, axles, pulleys and motors to create robots.

For more information email chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.