Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army seeking volunteer bell ringers

Baylor hosts author

Author Corban Addison will discuss his latest book, "Wastelands," at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Room 127 at Baylor Law School. A book signing and reception will follow.

According to a New York Times review of the book, “Wastelands” tells the extraordinary story of how neighbors of hog operations in North Carolina battled a meatpacking company polluting their neighborhoods. They sued the company in federal court, launching cases that took years to resolve, with surprising twists and serious implications not only for the future of American agriculture but also for the health of our democracy.

Soulful Christmas on Elm Street

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will have its annual 1970s Soulful Christmas on Elm Street event to promote sickle cell anemia awareness at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.

For more information, call 254-652-9056.

Salvation Army volunteers

Volunteer bell ringers are needed as The Salvation Army makes the final push toward reaching its Red Kettle Campaign goal. With open spots between now and Christmas Eve, The Salvation Army is appealing to people of all ages to lend a hand.

All money raised through the red kettles remains local and supports the year-round services and assistance programs that benefit individuals and families in need.

For more information about volunteering as a bell ringer or other service opportunities, call The Salvation Army at 254-756-7271 or visit salvationarmywaco.org.

New Year’s Eve dance

Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott, will host a New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31. Doors open at 5 p.m. Johnnie Bradshaw and the Out of the Blue Band, featuring Andy Thomas, will perform from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

The bar and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door. Advance tickets are $15, available at Geneva Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more information, call 254-715-5695.

Fruitcake sale continues

The First Methodist Church men’s prayer group is selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes and pecan halves from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the corner of Cobbs and Lake Air drives.

All proceeds benefit local charities.