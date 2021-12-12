 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army seeking volunteers to help serve meals
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army seeking volunteers to help serve meals

  • 0

Waco’s best tamales contest

The Hispanic Leaders’ Network is sponsoring a contest to determine who makes Waco’s best tamales.

Deadline to sign up is Monday. Register by calling 919-548-2704. First prize is $500.

Youth Chorus singalong

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will have a Christmas singalong concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the St. Alban's Episcopal Church parish hall, 29th Street and Waco Drive.

Tickets are $6 and may be purchased at youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Seating is limited and masks are required.

For more information, email info@youthchrousofcentraltexas.org.

Lions Club pecans

The Waco Founder Lions Club is selling pecans through Dec. 22 at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., across from Lions Park.

Proceeds benefit the club's public service activities, projects and programs. For more information, call 254-776-5341.

UHS show choir performs

The University High School Show Choir will perform during the Waco Rotary Club's meeting at noon Monday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The meeting is free but lunch is $20. Lunch reservations must be made at wacorotary@gmail.com.

Homespun Quilters' Guild

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.

Volunteer at Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help serve meals to the hungry at its Community Kitchen. To volunteer, go to salvationarmywaco.org or call 254-756-7271.

This is an ongoing opportunity, and the need is greatest while Baylor University students are on Christmas break. Pre-registration is required.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

First graduate of McLennan County Mental Health Treatment Court says program likely saved her life
Local Govt. and Politics

First graduate of McLennan County Mental Health Treatment Court says program likely saved her life

"My life is completely different now," Tolliver said. "I'm trying not to sound cheesy, but I really feel like it probably did save my life. My favorite thing about the program is that they are giving addicts and people who have been in trouble a second chance. Not a lot of people do that, and it has helped me realize that I was self-medicating and that there are better ways to address my problems."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert