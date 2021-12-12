Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army seeking volunteers to help serve meals

Waco’s best tamales contest
The Hispanic Leaders’ Network is sponsoring a contest to determine who makes Waco’s best tamales.
Deadline to sign up is Monday. Register by calling 919-548-2704. First prize is $500.
Youth Chorus singalong
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will have a Christmas singalong concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the St. Alban's Episcopal Church parish hall, 29th Street and Waco Drive.
Tickets are $6 and may be purchased at youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
Seating is limited and masks are required.
For more information, email info@youthchrousofcentraltexas.org.
Lions Club pecans
The Waco Founder Lions Club is selling pecans through Dec. 22 at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., across from Lions Park.
Proceeds benefit the club's public service activities, projects and programs. For more information, call 254-776-5341.
UHS show choir performs
The University High School Show Choir will perform during the Waco Rotary Club's meeting at noon Monday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The meeting is free but lunch is $20. Lunch reservations must be made at wacorotary@gmail.com.
Homespun Quilters' Guild
The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.
Volunteer at Salvation Army
The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help serve meals to the hungry at its Community Kitchen. To volunteer, go to salvationarmywaco.org or call 254-756-7271.
This is an ongoing opportunity, and the need is greatest while Baylor University students are on Christmas break. Pre-registration is required.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.