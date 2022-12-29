Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army seeking volunteers to work Community Kitchen

Kitchen volunteers needed

The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7.

To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older.

Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Safe Ride Home available

Waco Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

To schedule a free ride to and from New Year’s Eve events, call 254-750-1620.

New Year’s Game Night

Ball Is Life Athletics will have a Game Night starting at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at Live Oak Park, 505 E. Craven Ave. in Lacy Lakeview.

Entry fee is $1 per player in youth and adult divisions for dodgeball, kickball, whiffle ball, basketball and football. There will be a bounce house, hot dog eating contest and a New Year countdown at midnight.

For more information, text 254-498-1413.

Geneva Hall dance

Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott, will host a New Year’s Eve Dance. Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday. Johnnie Bradshaw and the Out of the Blue Band, featuring Andy Thomas, will perform from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

The bar and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door.

For more information, call 254-715-5695.

City offices to close

City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for New Year’s Day.

The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Waco Transit will run regular service Saturday. Waco Transit will not run routes on New Year’s Day.

Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Sunday. Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be open.

Kids in the Kitchen

Saturday is the deadline to register for next month’s Kids in the Kitchen class at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

The class, for ages 3-12, will meet every Friday next month, and will focus on Indian cuisine.

Cost is $75 for YMCA members and $95 for nonmembers.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.