Champions Day Tuesday

Hawaiian Falls in Waco will hold Champion Days at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Champions, or individuals with special needs, will get in free and up to four immediate family members or caregivers will get in for $10 each for a morning of fun with special accommodations. For the first hour, the park will be open exclusively to champions and their families.

This event will be managed sensitively to accommodate special needs individuals. Hawaiian Falls will turn down the music, add more staff to assist families, and remind staff to be thoughtful about using their whistles. The park will open to season pass holders at 10 a.m. and to the public at 10:30 a.m.

Champions are welcome to stay all day if they wish at no additional cost.

Bridge work starting

Texas Department of Transportation crews will start on two bridge repairs Monday.

Crews will close one lane of westbound Highway 84, just west of Highway 31, to perform bridge repairs expected to be complete in the fall.

Crews will also close the Fish Creek bridge on Farm-to-Market Road 413 in Reagan for drain installation and roadway repairs expected to be complete later this summer. A detour will include Highway 6, Highway 7 and Farm-to-Market Road 1771. Local access, but no through traffic, will be allowed on F.M. 413.

Perryman at Rotary

Ray Perryman, economist and principal at Waco-based The Perryman Group, will speak about the economy during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The meeting is free but reservations are required by emailing wacorotary@gmail.com.

Dads cool off for free

Dads get in free Sunday at Hawaiian Falls in Waco as part of the park’s Father’s Day promotion.

There will be dad-themed games and prizes, and special prices on adult refreshments.

All about minerals

Waco Friends of the Climate will host a presentation by retired environmental science professor Daniel Moulton at 6 p.m. June 27 in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. Moulton will speak on “Minerals: A Nonrenewable Resource,” discussing the nature of minerals, how they are extracted and processed, their environmental impacts, their importance to the climate crisis, and possible mineral substitutes.

Vegan refreshments will be served. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Offices closed Monday

City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Residents with a Monday trash collection day will have their waste from gray and green carts collected later, on Wednesday.

Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed. The landfill will be closed to the public.

Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open for their regular hours Monday.

Cooling center this week

Due to high temperatures, the city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open a cooling center for residents from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the city Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are in a crate.

Food pantry in need

The Salvation Army is seeking help to replenish its food pantry to meet increased need in the community.

“Right now, our pantry is bare. We feed several hundred people monthly, so food is always needed,” Salvation Army social services manager Renee Rains said in a press release. “We want everyone to leave with enough food to last their family a week. Each bag we hand out is over 25 pounds of food. So, in a month, we give out over 5,000 pounds of food. There is always a demand.”

Monetary donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army of Waco at 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, Texas 76710. Write “food pantry drive” on checks intended for the purpose. For more information or to donate, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.