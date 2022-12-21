Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army shelter to open as warming center

Salvation Army shelter

The Salvation Army shelter, 300 Webster Ave., will be open during the day as a warming station during the cold weather expected this week.

The service is free, and no registration is necessary. The shelter provides overnight shelter for men, women and families year-round. Those who wish to stay the night may do so.

City to open warming center

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave., as a warming center beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The warming center will be available 24 hours a day through noon Saturday. Cots, blankets, meals ready to eat and bottled water will be available. Support workers and security will be on-site. Pets are accepted as long as they are in a crate.

Food giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks. For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Sykora pancake breakfast

The 25th annual Sykora Family Ford Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast will run from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the dealership, 519 S. George Kacir Drive, along Interstate 35, in West. The dealership’s employees will cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people.

The pancake breakfast is free and open to anyone who drives up or calls for delivery in West.

City offices closed

City of Waco offices will be closed Friday and Monday for the Christmas holiday.

Monday trash collection will happen late, on Dec. 28.

Waco Transit System will run regular service Saturday. The La Salle Circle Shuttle will operate until 6 p.m. Waco Transit will not run routes on Christmas Day.

Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be closed Sunday.

Trib will publish Sunday

The Tribune-Herald will publish a print edition on Christmas Day. Offices will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas, and the newspaper will publish only an electronic edition Monday.

The e-edition, at wacotrib.com/eedition, is available to all print and digital subscribers.