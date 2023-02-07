STAAR testing help

Free STAAR test tutoring will be available at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., through April 5 for students in grades three, four and five. Registration is not required.

The schedule is as follows:

Grade three: Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Grades four and five: Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

For more information, call 254-750-8677.

Mediterranean cooking

Cultural Arts of Waco will offer "Cruising the Mediterranean" at 7 p.m. Saturday at Anthem Stories, 800 Austin Ave.

Dinner includes Caprese salad, Tuscan chicken and shrimp linguine, wine and live music.

A silent auction is also planned.

For more information or tickets, call 254-723-6830.

CenTex Teen Book Fest

CenTex Teen Book Fest on the Brazos, presented by LitWaco, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14 at Indian Spring/Carver Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

The event will include 16-plus diverse middle grade and young adult authors, author panels, a literary cosplay contest, door prizes and storytelling.

For more information, call Tracy Guillory at 254-313-8538.

Super Bowl party

The Salvation Army will host a Super Bowl Party for the Homeless at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The Salvation Army Shelter, 300 Webster Ave.

There will be giveaways and football-party-type food and snacks.

To make a donation, or for more information, call The Salvation Army at 254-756-7271.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 New Road.

Debbie Dutton of Houston will present a program on drawing versal letters, transferring them to book paper, painting them and turning them into a finished art piece.

Hubbard Sweetheart Dinner

The Donna Beckham Band will provide the entertainment for the Hubbard Lions Club Sweetheart Dinner, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Haralson Family Life Center, 208 NW Second St. in Hubbard.

Cost is $20 per person. For more information, call Eugene Fulton at 254-580-5644.

B-E VFD chili dinner

The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual chili dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 143 Wilcox Drive in Bruceville-Eddy.

A chili bowl or Frito pie, dessert and drink costs $12.