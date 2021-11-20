Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army to serve community Thanksgiving meal Thursday

Community meal Thursday
The Salvation Army will have its Thanksgiving Day Community Meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 300 Webster Ave.
All are welcome for the traditional Thanksgiving Day feast.
For more information, call 254-756-7271.
Cameron Park Zoo lights
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, Friday through Jan. 9, with the exception of Christmas, Christmas Eve and New Year's day. The display will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Visits with Santa will be available through Dec. 23.
General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 3-12 and kids 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Zoo members receive a discounted rate.
Wild Lights tickets are date specific. For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.
COVID-19 vaccinations
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the following sites this week:
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, 1700 New Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday; University High School, 3201 S. New Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, including boosters, are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.
All health district offices will be closed Thursday and reopen Monday.
Holiday specials Wednesday
The Waco Tribune-Herald will produce only an electronic edition Thursday. All holiday inserts will be included in the Wednesday edition.
Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.