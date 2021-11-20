Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army to serve community Thanksgiving meal Thursday

Community meal Thursday

The Salvation Army will have its Thanksgiving Day Community Meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 300 Webster Ave.

All are welcome for the traditional Thanksgiving Day feast.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Cameron Park Zoo lights

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, Friday through Jan. 9, with the exception of Christmas, Christmas Eve and New Year's day. The display will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visits with Santa will be available through Dec. 23.

General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 3-12 and kids 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Zoo members receive a discounted rate.

Wild Lights tickets are date specific. For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

COVID-19 vaccinations

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the following sites this week: