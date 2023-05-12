Fan donation drive

The Salvation Army and TXU Energy are asking for at least 100 new box fans to be donated during their annual fan drive's kickoff from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 4721 W. Waco Drive. The drive will continue through May, and fans will be distributed to people in need as summer temperatures arrive soon.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

Vines and Wines program

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service will host the sixth annual Central Texas Vines and Wines program from 8:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. May 23 at Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 Farm-to-Market Road 1637 in Valley Mills.

The Bagnasco family will be hosting and focusing on vineyard management.

A breakfast and a steak lunch will be provided during the program. Registration costs $35 and will start at 8:30 a.m.

RSVP before May 19 by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing Candace Chapman at candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Police memorial run

The Waco Police Memorial Run will start at 8 a.m. May 20 at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive.

Registration fees are $40 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K, including walk-up registration.

To register, go to runsignup.com.

It will be a chipped race, hosted by the Waco Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, along with the assistance of Pro-Fit Race Timing.

Packet pickup will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Police Department, 3115 Pine Ave., and start at 7 a.m. on race day.

Petworking at the Park

Petworking in the Park, sponsored by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Animal experts will provide free services for vaccinations, microchipping, pet health screenings, obedience training and pet adoption.

For more information, call 254-235-3204 or email info@centexchamber.com.

Lunch with the Masters

“Texas Native Plants and Birds Photography” will be the topic for a Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Master Gardener Juan Anaya will present a pictorial adventure of Texas native plants, wildlife and birds. Anaya will give tips on how to attract hummingbirds, pollinators and other wildlife with native plants and water features.

Participants should feel free to bring lunch to the session. It is free, and everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Youth summer track

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation's Team Waco Youth Summer Track and Field program, available to kids ages 5-18.

Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in several track meets throughout the summer and have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation's Games of Texas State Meet.

For more information, call 254-750-5875.

Registration deadline

Waco High Theatre’s summer camp registration is open through Saturday.

For more information on the camp and program, email wacohightheatre@gmail.com.

Camp dates are June 5 through June 10.

HOT Pond Tour upcoming

This year's Heart of Texas Pond Tour will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24 and noon to 5 p.m. June 25. The event includes free, self-guided to tours of Central Texas water gardening projects.

An optional evening viewing will be available among select tour sites.

Some members specialize in raising water lilies, others have koi, fancy goldfish, landscapes with waterfalls, fountains and little rivers, or a combination. Tour organizers will again be accepting donations to support the Lake Waco Wetlands Education Center. This year will feature a new essay contest for students who visit one or more of the ponds, with a one page, 500-word limit on an essay about “What I discovered on the pond tour." Prizes will be $25 gift cards.

For more information, call Ron Haft at 254-717-4665. Once a final list of participating ponds, locations and viewing times is complete, it will be posted at heartoftexaswatergardenandpondsociety.com.