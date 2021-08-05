 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army's Stuff the Bus campaign opens Friday
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army's Stuff the Bus campaign opens Friday

  • 0

Stuff the Bus for school supplies

The Salvation Army is conducting its Stuff the Bus school supply drive Friday through Sunday in the parking lots of Waco-area Walmart stores.

The event coincides with Texas' tax holiday.

Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store, drop off supplies at a local Salvation Army or shop online through Walmart’s online Registry for Good at www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/welcome.

Clinics continue on weekend

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The schedule is:

Friday, 2 to 7 p.m., University High School cafeteria, Old Robinson Road entrance

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waco Police Department parking lot, 3115 Pine Ave.

Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., Greater Harvest Assembly Church Fellowship Hall, 1701 Turner St.

Medicare enrollment class Tuesday

A free Medicare education class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road. Participants may ask questions about the enrollment process.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Leather show opens Friday

The Heart of Texas Leather Show is Friday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Trade show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert