Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army's Stuff the Bus campaign opens Friday

Stuff the Bus for school supplies

The Salvation Army is conducting its Stuff the Bus school supply drive Friday through Sunday in the parking lots of Waco-area Walmart stores.

The event coincides with Texas' tax holiday.

Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store, drop off supplies at a local Salvation Army or shop online through Walmart’s online Registry for Good at www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/welcome.

Clinics continue on weekend

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome along with scheduled appointments via covidwaco.com. The schedule is:

Friday, 2 to 7 p.m., University High School cafeteria, Old Robinson Road entrance

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waco Police Department parking lot, 3115 Pine Ave.