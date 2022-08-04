Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army's Stuff the Bus event this weekend at area Walmart stores

Waco Transit free fare day

Waco Transit System’s free fare day is Saturday, coinciding with the annual sales tax holiday on back-to-school items.

Passengers can enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed-route buses, including those serving Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and other shopping locations.

For more information, call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900.

Stuff the Bus Saturday

The Salvation Army Waco McLennan County will have its annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive this weekend at Waco, Hewitt and Bellmead Walmart stores. An in-person collection will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hewitt Walmart, 733 Sun Valley Blvd.

The drive collects donations of new school supplies to help local children as they go back to school. Donors also can shop at walmart.com/registry/registryforgood.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

YMCA Mother's Day Out

The Greater Waco YMCA is accepting registration for its Mother’s Day Out and All About Me programs. The programs will start the week of Aug. 22 and will follow the Waco Independent School District schedule. Mother’s Day out is for 4- and 5-year-olds and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. All About Me is for 2- and 3-year-olds and will run at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $180 for YMCA members and $210 for community members.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Caritas needs volunteers

Caritas is looking for volunteers. For more information, call 254-753-4593 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.