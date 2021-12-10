Waco-area news briefs: Santa in Sanger Heights

Toy drive Saturday

Heart of Texas Fishing will host a toy drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the horseshoe pits at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., to help the Robinson Police Department collect toys for Blue Santa kids and families in need.

The event will include a car show, with participants encouraged to bring hot rods or classic cars, and will also feature a cornhole tournament, food and live music.

Waco’s best tamales contest

The Hispanic Leaders’ Network is sponsoring a contest to determine who makes Waco’s best tamales.

Deadline to sign up is Monday. Register by emailing info@wacohispanicchamber.com or calling 919-548-2704. First prize is $500.

Santa in Sanger Heights

The Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association will have a Santa in Sanger Heights event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.