Waco-area news briefs: Santa in Sanger Heights

Toy drive Saturday
Heart of Texas Fishing will host a toy drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the horseshoe pits at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., to help the Robinson Police Department collect toys for Blue Santa kids and families in need.
The event will include a car show, with participants encouraged to bring hot rods or classic cars, and will also feature a cornhole tournament, food and live music.
Waco’s best tamales contest
The Hispanic Leaders’ Network is sponsoring a contest to determine who makes Waco’s best tamales.
Deadline to sign up is Monday. Register by emailing info@wacohispanicchamber.com or calling 919-548-2704. First prize is $500.
Santa in Sanger Heights
The Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association will have a Santa in Sanger Heights event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
Sanger Heights neighbors can enjoy pictures with Santa, as well as waffles served by Mayor Dillon Meek and District 4 Council Member Kelly Palmer. Coffee, cider and Christmas crafts for kids will all be available.
The event is free, and donations will be accepted, with a suggested donation of $1. The Good Neighbor House has a limited capacity of 25 so it is recommended that interested people RSVP at www.sangerheights.org/events/santa.
For more information, call 254-498-1378.
Christmas organ concert
The Central Texas Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will have a Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.
Organists from Waco and Temple will be presenting. It is free and open to the public.
