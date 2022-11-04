Waco-area news briefs: Saturday food drive to help provide kids with weekend meals

Instant Pot cooking class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County will have a Holiday Instant Pot cooking class from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Texas A&M AgriLife facility at 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Registration for the course will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 14. Cost is $49.

To register, go to the McLennan Community College Continuing Education website, cereg.mclennan.edu, or call 254-299-8888.

Dia de los Muertos contest

The Tribune-Herald is facilitating an online contest for the best entries from last weekend’s Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco.

Winners will be chosen in three categories and announced Sunday, with each winner receiving $1,000 from parade organizers.

Online voting will run through noon Saturday. To vote, visit go.wacotrib.com/dia.

Pack of Hope food drive

McLennan County Pack of Hope will have a food drive starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sam’s Club, 2301 E. Waco Drive.

The event will help continue to send food home with schoolchildren who do not have enough to eat on the weekends.

For more information, call 254-722-7052.

United Way grant session

United Way of McLennan County will have its 2022-23 grant eligibility information session at 2 p.m. Monday.

It will be a Zoom event. To get the meeting link, call 254-752-2753.

The 2022-23 session will cover eligibility criteria, United Way’s Impact Framework priority areas for funding and the steps in the application process. Attending the webinar is not required to enter the eligibility process, but highly recommended, especially for organizations new to United Way’s grant process.

Free legal clinic Monday

Greater Waco Legal Services will have a free legal clinic Monday at Alta Vista Elementary School, 3637 Alta Vista Drive.

Appointments are available from 6 to 8 p.m.

To make an appointment, email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org or call 254-733-2828.

YMCA diabetes program

The YMCA’s yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program will start Nov. 9 and continue with meetings from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.

The program is for adults who have prediabetes or are at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

To learn more or to register, email Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.