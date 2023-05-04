Johnson Hall gathering

Quinn Campus Inc. and City Center Waco, during National Preservation Month, will hold an event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the past and imagine the possibilities for the future of William Decker Johnson Hall, 1020 Elm Ave., on the front lawn of the building, next door to the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce.

Participants can stories of Paul Quinn College, learn about ongoing preservation efforts, celebrate the property's historic landmark designation, provide insight into redevelopment plans and experience and help build community.

The event is free and will include children's activities and food.

For more information, email mainstreet@citycenterwaco.com.

Taste of the World

Antioch Church will host Taste of the World, a Kingdom Culture celebration of the local and international cultures and their food represented in its congregation, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 505 N. 20th St.

The event will include booths representing local Waco cultures as well as a variety of international cultures. People representing Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, Colombia and Spain will be there.

Hosting a booth will be Derek Ross, a member of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes which includes the Waco Indian Tribe, the city's namesake. Displayed at the booth will be a miniature version of the traditional Grass House dwellings of the Waco Indian Tribe constructed by Gerald Miller, Derek’s uncle.

Splash pads open

Waco area splash pads have been turned on for the season. Hours are:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for Dewey Park, Chapel Park and Pecan Bottoms in Cameron Park.

4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for Kendrick Park, Mountainview Park and Oscar DuConge Park. Weekday hours will be extended once the school year ends.

Crafter's Convention

Crafter's Convention will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission is $30 each day, including all classes, or $75 for a three-day ticket.

Sertoma Kite Festival

The 15th annual Heart of Texas Sertoma Kite Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Over Flow Road, near Twin Bridges Park.

The festival is a free family event with live music, miniature aircraft demonstration, games, candy drops, glider workshop, hula hoop contests, food, prize wheel and raffle.

Midnight Madness program

The Waco parks and recreation department’s free Midnight Madness program will offer a fun, safe environment to play basketball or futsal from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday night in June.

The program is open to ages 14-18.

Team drafts will take place at 6 p.m. May 16, for basketball at the Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., and for futsal at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.

To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3xkb3m7p. The signup deadline is May 14.

To volunteer, call 254-750-8684.

Blessing of the Bikes

As part of National Safety Awareness Month and the Texas Department of Transportation’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Lorena, will host a Blessing of the Bikes event Sunday.

Events will start at 1 p.m. with live music, food and door prizes. Blessing of the Bikes will be at 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the event go to the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, call 217-419-2958.

Gem and Mineral Show

The Waco Gem and Mineral Club will have its 63rd annual Gem and Mineral Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17. Children 6 and under, as well as Scouts in uniform, get in free.

Dr Pepper birthday bash

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host its Birthday Bash from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The museum will give away a year’s supply of Dr Pepper to a visitor who comes to the museum and another year’s supply to a visitor from Waco. Winners must be at the 2:30 p.m. announcement. Admission to the museum the day of the event is $2.