Free shredding service

A free community shred event will run from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at PointWest Bank, 420 N. Hewitt Drive.

A notarized certificate of destruction is available upon request.

STAAR test tutoring

Free STAAR test tutoring will be available Monday through April 5 at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., for students in grades three, four and five. Registration is not required.

Tutoring for grade three will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Tutoring for grades four and five will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

For more information, call 254-750-8677.

Mardi Gras Ball

The Waco Mardi Gras Ball will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Proceeds benefit the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children. There will be music by Manhattan, food from The Olive Branch, a silent auction and a traditional auction.

Tickets cost $250 per person and are available at advocacycntr.org.

Newcomers meet

Waco Newcomers and Neighbors will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara will speak.

Cost is $25 at the door. Email reservationsnnn@gmail.com to make a lunch reservation. Deadline is Feb. 6.

Dietary diversity class

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will hold a cooking class geared toward dietary diversity from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The class will showcase the flavors of various cultures, including how to cook specific dishes while focusing on the culture they represent. The focus for February’s class is the Phillipines. The class is free and open to the public.

Hazardous waste day

The city of Waco will have its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at 501 Schroeder Drive.

Residents of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway can dispose of items considered potentially hazardous, free of charge.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services' monthly free legal clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

The clinic provides free 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.