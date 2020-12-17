Waco-area news briefs: Scammers targeting electric company customers

Company warns of phone scam

Reliant Energy is warning customers of a scam in which they are being threatened with disconnection.

The scammers, posing as employees of Reliant and other electricity companies, are calling customers multiple times and threatening to turn off their power with only a few minutes’ notice because of an overdue bill. The customer is told to make immediate payment via a money order, prepaid debit card or calling a toll-free phone number.

Customers should be suspicious of anyone claiming to be an employee of Reliant or other electricity company who asks for money to be loaded to a prepaid debit card or directs a customer to pay via money order, PayPal or by calling another number to make a payment.

If a Reliant customer suspects they are being targeted, they should not make any payments to the caller and hang up. Customers can call the number on their Reliant invoice, 866-222-7100, to verify the status of their account. Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam should contact the police to file a report.

