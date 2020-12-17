Waco-area news briefs: Scammers targeting electric company customers

Company warns of phone scam
Reliant Energy is warning customers of a scam in which they are being threatened with disconnection.
The scammers, posing as employees of Reliant and other electricity companies, are calling customers multiple times and threatening to turn off their power with only a few minutes’ notice because of an overdue bill. The customer is told to make immediate payment via a money order, prepaid debit card or calling a toll-free phone number.
Customers should be suspicious of anyone claiming to be an employee of Reliant or other electricity company who asks for money to be loaded to a prepaid debit card or directs a customer to pay via money order, PayPal or by calling another number to make a payment.
If a Reliant customer suspects they are being targeted, they should not make any payments to the caller and hang up. Customers can call the number on their Reliant invoice, 866-222-7100, to verify the status of their account. Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam should contact the police to file a report.
COVID-19 free testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites:
Friday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru; Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave., walk-up.
Monday-Wednesday: Antioch Community Church, Heritage Square.
Railroad exhibit at Mayborn
Central Texas Area Model Railroaders once again is presenting its Mini Mayborn Express through Jan. 10 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The Christmas display includes a small train track that visitors can operate themselves and a large G-scale train layout that will include elaborate scenes of cities and towns and depict both the past and present.
Trains will be running when conductors are present on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.