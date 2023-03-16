Mammoths on the March

Waco Mammoth National Monument will have its annual Mammoths on the March celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the park, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Festivities will include a petting zoo, flower plantings, egg scramble, crafts, sandbox excavations, special exhibits, fossil identification, food trucks and more. Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in citizen science screen washing with park staff. The spring-themed egg scramble will take place in the overflow parking lot near the park entrance. The hunt will start at 10 a.m. for kids younger than 8 and at 10:10 a.m. for kids 8 and older. Participants should bring a basket.

Medicare scam education

The Area Agency on Aging will have a free education class to focus on Medicare and insurance scams from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments building, 1514 S. New Road.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 254-292-1843.

Down Syndrome walk

The ninth annual Walk For Down Syndrome is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Registration is $12 and can be completed at eventbrite.com.

St. Joseph's fish fry

St. Joseph's Church, 9646 Elk Road, will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through March 31.

Plates cost $12 and are available to go or dine in.

Shrimp, fish fry

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902, 300 Highway 320, will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. every Friday through March 31.

Plates cost $12 and are to-go only.

St. Phillip fish fry

St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will host a Lenten fish fry every Friday through March 31.

Cost is $12.

Climate Crisis art contest

The deadline for entries in the sixth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, sponsored by Waco Friends of the Climate, is April 1.

Artists are eligible for more than a dozen awards up to $1,000 and may sell their art. Complete instructions are available at www.friendsoftheclimate.org.

Sic'em Science Day

Teen scientists who won awards in the 67th Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair will share their research from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The exhibit is included in the price of admission to the museum.