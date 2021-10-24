Waco-area news briefs: Scott Drew to speak Tuesday at Waco Champions Breakfast

Drew at Rotary Club

Baylor University men's basketball coach Scott Drew will be the guest speaker for a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The meeting is free. Lunch costs $20, and reservations are required.

For more information, email wacorotary@gmail.com or call 254-776-2115.

Sessions town hall

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions will conduct a town hall meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at University High School, 3201 S. New Road.

The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Medicare enrollment class

Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1514 S. New Road.

The free class is designed to answer questions about the federal program for people who qualify or are approaching age 65.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Alzheimer's education class