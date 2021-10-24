Waco-area news briefs: Scott Drew to speak Tuesday at Waco Champions Breakfast

Drew at Rotary Club
Baylor University men's basketball coach Scott Drew will be the guest speaker for a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The meeting is free. Lunch costs $20, and reservations are required.
For more information, email wacorotary@gmail.com or call 254-776-2115.
Sessions town hall
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions will conduct a town hall meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at University High School, 3201 S. New Road.
The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
Medicare enrollment class
Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1514 S. New Road.
The free class is designed to answer questions about the federal program for people who qualify or are approaching age 65.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Alzheimer's education class
Social worker Natalee Oliver, a trained volunteer community educator, will lead a two-part education program for people caring for someone with late-stage Alzheimer’s disease.
The first session will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road, as well as on Zoom.
A second session will be held at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The program is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association and Cedar Crest Behavioral Healthcare System.
For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900.
Waco Champions Breakfast
Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew will be the featured speaker at the Mission Waco Champions Breakfast at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center.
Tickets cost $50. For more information, call Joyce Brammer at 254-753-4900.
