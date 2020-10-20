Waco-area news briefs: Scottish Rite Foundation gun show

Scottish Rite Foundation gun show

Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will host a gun show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-18. Kids younger than 12 are admitted free.

All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. About 200 vendors are expected.

For more information, call 713-724-8881.

United Way Community Breakfast

The United Way of Waco-McLennan County Board of Directors and staff members will host the United Way Annual Community Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29. It will be a virtual event, livestreamed at www.UnitedWayWaco.org.

The virtual breakfast event will present information on how the well-being of McLennan County children has changed over the past decade. Attendees can hear how United Way is working with a core group of community leaders and residents to define their aspiration and collective action for a more thriving community for young residents.

Church hosts tamale fundraiser