Waco-area news briefs: Scottish Rite Foundation gun show

Scottish Rite Foundation gun show
Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will host a gun show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-18. Kids younger than 12 are admitted free.
All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. About 200 vendors are expected.
For more information, call 713-724-8881.
United Way Community Breakfast
The United Way of Waco-McLennan County Board of Directors and staff members will host the United Way Annual Community Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29. It will be a virtual event, livestreamed at www.UnitedWayWaco.org.
The virtual breakfast event will present information on how the well-being of McLennan County children has changed over the past decade. Attendees can hear how United Way is working with a core group of community leaders and residents to define their aspiration and collective action for a more thriving community for young residents.
Church hosts tamale fundraiser
Faith Walk Fellowship Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive, is taking preorders until Wednesday for a tamale fundraiser to cover building renovations.
Tamales cost $12 a dozen, and orders can be picked up from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
To place an order, call Debby Veracruz at 498-5008 or Mary Jo Cuevas at 722-6327.
Free COVID-19 testing continues
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the state of Texas, city of Waco and several local entities to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. Testing sites will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Here are the testing sites for this week:
Through Thursday: McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.; Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.; and Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Friday: McLennan Community College and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday: McLennan Community College, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Waco Convention Center.
Sunday: Waco Convention Center and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
For registration details, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit is providing free rides to testing sites.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.