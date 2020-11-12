Waco-area news briefs: Scrap tires accepted for recycling Saturday

Styrofoam recycling event Dec. 12

Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Drive-Thru Styrofoam Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive. Look for a truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles while material is unloaded.

Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Flag disposal ceremony Sunday

The city of Woodway, McLennan County Veterans Association and Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are sponsoring a drive-thru flag disposal from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.

Unserviceable U.S., Texas, Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and POW/MIA flags of all sizes will be accepted by masked, gloved individuals for burning as prescribed by the U.S. Flag Code. Donors are to remain in their vehicles.

For more information, call 749-2146.

Free COVID-19 testing sites