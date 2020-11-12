Waco-area news briefs: Scrap tires accepted for recycling Saturday

Styrofoam recycling event Dec. 12
Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a Drive-Thru Styrofoam Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive. Look for a truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles while material is unloaded.
Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Flag disposal ceremony Sunday
The city of Woodway, McLennan County Veterans Association and Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are sponsoring a drive-thru flag disposal from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
Unserviceable U.S., Texas, Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and POW/MIA flags of all sizes will be accepted by masked, gloved individuals for burning as prescribed by the U.S. Flag Code. Donors are to remain in their vehicles.
For more information, call 749-2146.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites Friday:
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave., drive-thru clinic; Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru clinic; Open Door Church, 1208 Rose St., walk-up clinic.
Scrap tire recycling day Saturday
City of Waco Solid Waste Services will have a scrap tire recycling day, for Waco residents only, from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive. Waco residents must bring proof of residency, which could include a Waco water bill, or preregister with the Waco Curbside Services smartphone app.
Each household can bring up to 10 passenger tires. For more information, call 299-2612.
