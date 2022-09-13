Waco-area news briefs: Senior Source Health and Information Fair

NARFE meeting

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday at Hampton Inn & Suites, 2501 Marketplace Drive.

Signs in the lobby will direct attendees to the meeting. An officer of the Texas Federation will speak about the upcoming state conference to be held in Waco next year.

All active and retired federal employees, as well as potential members, are invited to the meeting. Young Marines signup

The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting registrations from boys and girls ages 8–18 interested in joining the program.

Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15A St.

For more information, call 254-405-0649.

Senior Source Health Fair

The AmeriCorp Retired and Seniors Volunteer Program will hold its 30th annual Senior Source Health and Information Fair from 10 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall. The community outreach event will provide free health services to senior adults, caregivers and the general public.

This year’s fair will offer several service booths providing a variety of health services, including flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as free blood pressure checks, hearing testing, glucose testing and cholesterol testing.

For more information, call 254-299-8766. The RSVP office will be closed Friday for the event.

MCC Fall Convocation

McLennan Community College will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. Friday to allow all employees to participate in its Fall Convocation.

Tarleton State University, Texas Tech University and the Community Clinic at MCC will be open for regular business hours.

Constitution Day event

McLennan Community College’s government department will host a Constitution Day event at 2 p.m. Thursday in room 101 of the Math, Wellness & Fitness building at MCC.

The event is free and open to the public, and will feature an author panel webinar titled “Practical Optimism for Today and Tomorrow: Lessons from History and Political Science.”

For more information, email Larry Salazar at lsalazar@mclennan.edu. Business After Hours

McLennan Community College will host the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Business & Technology Center on the MCC campus.

Business After Hours is a free networking event to enjoy food and drinks while connecting with fellow community and chamber members in a relaxed, casual atmosphere.

For more information about Business After Hours at MCC, email Frank Graves at fgraves@mclennan.edu.