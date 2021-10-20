Waco-area news briefs: Sensory-friendly Trunk or Treat Sunday at Elite Therapy

Sensory-friendly trunk-or-treat

Elite Therapy Center, 601 W. Loop 340, will have its fifth annual sensory-friendly Halloween event for children and families with special needs and disabilities in Central Texas, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The drive-thru trunk-or-treat event will offer a comfortable and fun sensory-friendly environment where kids can dress up and vendors practice safety and social distancing by bringing treats to the vehicle.

Organizations that specialize in treating and caring for families with children who have disabilities or special needs will bring a colorful array of costumes and treats to share with kids and celebrate their creativity. The event is free to families.

Register at elitetherapycenter.org/elite-trunk-or-treat.

University 1971 reunion

The University High School Class of 1971 will have its 50th reunion Friday and Saturday.

There will be an informal mixer at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hodde Lodge, 4716 Fort Ave. The mixer is BYOB, and light appetizers will be served. There will be a catered dinner and dance from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.