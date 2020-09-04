Waco-area news briefs: September 5, 2020

Food manager certification class
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Continuing Education Department will offer a professional food manager certification training course Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 at the McLennan County Extension Office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost is $125, which includes training, materials and ServSafe National Food Manager Certification Examination.
The program is designed to prepare food service managers to pass the ServSafe certification examination, and to provide valuable education regarding the safe handling of food, sanitation, food flow, Hazard Analysis Control Point and operation management.
For more information, call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180.
Space is limited, so reserve a spot by Tuesday.
Pandemic counseling hotline available
Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services.
The program is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center, and services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation; reducing stress and providing emotional support; assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options; promoting the use of development of coping strategies; and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
Teddy Bear Picnic at East Terrace
The Historic Waco Foundation will present a Family Funday event, Teddy Bear Picnic, from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13, at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family.
The event will feature snacks, crafts and a teddy bear wellness check with Express ER. The event will take place outside on the grounds of East Terrace, and pre-registration is required to allow for proper social distancing measures to be taken. All attendees will be required to wear a mask at the event.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.