Waco-area news briefs: September 6, 2020

Pro-Life Waco remembrance event
Pro-Life Waco will observe the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children from 9 a.m .to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rachel's Park Memorial, 4720 N. 19th St.
The event will be observed in more than 100 cities. The event in Waco will also celebrate the current half-year suspension of abortions at Planned Parenthood in Waco.
Along with local voices, the headline speaker will be Heather Hobbs of Save THE 1 ministries.
For more information, contact John Pisciotta 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Waco Coin Club fall show
The Waco Coins Club’s annual Fall Coin Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Dealers and collectors will be buying and selling U.S. and foreign coins, currency, gold and silver. Attendees are required to observe social distancing guidelines, and masks are required. Gloves are recommended.
Admission is $2 for adults, and children get in free.
For more information, contact Tom Campbell 224-7761 or trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Bosque Art Classic
The 35th annual Bosque Art Classic in Clifton will feature more than 200 pieces of art by artists from across the nation. It will be held online because of COVID-19 concerns.
A video premier on Facebook at 7 p.m. Saturday will mark the opening night ceremony, and the sale will run from Sept. 14-26.
The Classic will feature landscapes, portraits, still life scenes, and a variety of Western art, which the show is known for.
For more information, call 675-3724.
Tribune-Herald offices closed for holiday
The Tribune-Herald offices have been closed to the public during the pandemic, but employees have been at work each day. Offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day, and the paper will publish on its usual schedule.
GOP women meet Tuesday
The McLennan County Republican Women group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Lunch costs $25.
Nick Adams, political commentator and author of "Trump & Churchill, Defenders of Western Civilization," will speak.
For more information, call 717-5926.
