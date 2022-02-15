Waco-area news briefs: Sertoma Club planning HOT Kite Festival May 7

Bound for the Brave race
The 11th annual Bound for the Brave race is Feb. 26 at the Woodway Public Safety Department. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.
Cost of race is $35, and walkup registrations are available the morning of the race. All proceeds of the run will go to the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation and the Heart of Texas 100 Club.
For more information, contact WoodwayYouthCommission@gmail.com.
Free tax help available
Free income tax preparation will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tarleton State University’s Waco outreach campus at McLennan Community College. The location is Room 202 of the Michaelis Academic Center.
Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including electronic filing.
Assistance will be offered first come, first served, with no appointment required. Participants should bring ID, a Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.
For more information, call 254-299-8252 or email puhl@tarleton.edu.
Medicare information session
An information session on Medicare will run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone with questions about the federal program is encouraged to attend. This is an informational meeting only.
HOT Kite Festival
The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club is hosting its annual kite festival Saturday, May 7, at the HOTMAC Airport, 3400 Overflow Rd.
The festival is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will include food, kids activities, contests and music.
