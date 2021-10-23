Waco-area news briefs: Sessions town hall meeting Monday at University High

Sensory friendly treats
Elite Therapy Center, 601 W. Loop 340, will have its fifth annual sensory-friendly Halloween event for children and families with special needs and disabilities in Central Texas, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The drive-thru trunk-or-treat event will offer a comfortable and fun sensory-friendly environment where kids can dress up and vendors practice safety and social distancing by bringing treats to the vehicle.
Organizations that specialize in treating and caring for families with children who have disabilities or special needs will bring a colorful array of costumes and treats to share with kids and celebrate their creativity. The event is free to families.
Register at elitetherapycenter.org/elite-trunk-or-treat.
More than Pink Walk
The 2021 Central Texas More Than Pink Walk is offering a virtual, self-paced option for everyone in the greater Austin-Waco-San Antonio community as well as a traditional in-person walk event in Austin.
Waco participants will have the opportunity from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday to walk around the lake by Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, 5601 Crosslake Parkway, and take photos at a pink balloon arch and grab survivor goodie bags.
Register at Komen.org/CentralTXWalk. Registration is free, and donations can be made through the website and participant pages.
Singing seniors registration
The Baylor Singing Seniors will have an open registration from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Monday. Registration is open to any adult, 55 or older, who loves to sing. No audition is required.
The group will be rehearsing at Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive, beginning Monday.
Sessions hosts town hall
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions will conduct a town hall meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at University High School, 3201 S. New Road.
His special guests will include Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and District 56 State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson.
The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
