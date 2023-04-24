City career expo

The City of Waco Career Expo is from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Meeting representatives from every city department. There will be opportunities for interviews and hiring on the spot for select positions, so bring a resume if you have one and look professional!

BLL 25th anniversary

Baylor’s Lifelong Learning will celebrate its 25th anniversary beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday with a reception on the mezzanine of the Mayborn Museum. Members and friends of Lifelong Learning are invited to enjoy refreshments and visit before the “Celebrating Intellectual Curiosity” program begins in the theater at 2:30 p.m.

For more information about the organization, visit baylor.edu/mayborn/lifelonglearning or call 254-710-1110.

Carver Association meets

Carver Neighborhood Association meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, 2401 J.J. Flewellen Road.

Spring night on the farm

World Hunger Relief, 356 Spring Lake Road, will host Spring Night on the Farm from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28.

The event marks the organization’s 47th birthday. Valley Mills Vineyards and Olive Branch will cater the event, which will showcase homegrown produce and local wine. The meal will be served in a small-plate style to allow guests to mingle and explore the farm at their leisure.

Tickets are $100 each and include an optional sunset tour of the farm to peek at the market garden, goats, mini cows and livestock guardian dogs.

To register, go to worldhungerrelief.org.

Walk to End Epilepsy

Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas hosts its Walk to End Epilepsy event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The free event is designed to help those living with epilepsy fight against the struggles that come with their diagnosis. The walk allows participants to share their stories, learn more about epilepsy, and connect with others affected by epilepsy, all while raising funds.

Proceeds will help the Epilepsy Foundation Central & South Texas continue providing programs such as clinic services, family support services, youth development programs and community education.

For more information, call 512-876-8471.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will hold Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to the public and will include a day of healthy activities designed to celebrate kids being kids.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez, program director of fitness and childwatch, at 254-776-6612 or chernandez@ymcactx.org.

MCC to present ‘Love/Sick’

McLennan Community College Theatre will present “Love/Sick” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Room 110 of MCC’s Music & Theatre Arts building.

Love, romance, and heartbreak abound in playwright John Cariani’s follow-up to his widely produced “Almost, Maine.” Against the backdrop of a grocery superstore, viewers discover nine stories featuring nine couples at divergent points of courtship, passion and misery.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and veterans, and free for MCC faculty, staff and students.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact the MCC Box Office at 254-299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.

‘Good Hair/Bad Hair’ event

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a “Good Hair/Bad Hair” event from from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 305 N. 30th St.

The program includes models of hairstyles, with panel and group discussions on aspects of discrimination based on hairstyles in various arenas of life.

Dinner is provided by CRRC board, with donations encouraged. Reservations are required by Tuesday.

Call or text 254-717-7903 or email crrcwaco@gmail.com.

Shakespeare in Goldthwaite

The Texas Commission on the Arts is sponsoring the Texas Shakespeare Festival’s production tour through rural Texas this year, including an appearance in Goldthwaite on Tuesday.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be performed at the Goldthwaite Theatre, 1219 Fisher St., from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

There is no cost to see the play, but only the first 150 people through the doors of the theater will have a seat. Anyone else will have to stand. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.