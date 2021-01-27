Waco-area news briefs: Shelter offering free dog adoptions

Free dog adoptions at animal shelter

The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free adoptions of all adult dogs this week to manage the high number of animals coming into the Waco Animal Shelter.

Adopters are required to have everyone from their household, as well as their own dogs present at the meet and greet so staff members can ensure adopters are bringing home the best possible pet for their lifestyle and family.

Residents who find a stray animal or can no longer care for an animal should not bring the animal to the Waco Animal Shelter. Resources are available to help residents keep the animal until its owner can be found or until a new home can be found for the animal. For assistance, call 754-1454 or Waco Pets Alive at 300-8575.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is open 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 2032 Circle Rd. Masks and social distancing are required.

Spanish language vaccine town hall

The Strategic Communications Workgroup will have a Spanish language virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday to share important information about the COVID-19 vaccine.