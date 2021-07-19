Waco-area news briefs: Shepherd's Heart car raffle features 50-year anniversary Mustang

GoodFellas’ Christmas in July

Waco GoodFellas will have its annual Christmas in July fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

The event includes live music, food, drink, auctions and raffles.

For ticket information, call 254-405-5576.

CRRC Zoom webinar

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A panel of five will address “How Do We Learn Racism?” covering topics like growing up with a father in the KKK, growing up unaware of the concept of race, and race and the media. Registration is required by calling 254-717-7903.

Hispanic chamber lunch

The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will returns to its in-person monthly lunch schedule at noon Wednesday at 915 La Salle Ave.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford will be the guest speaker.

For more information, call 254-754-7111 or email info@wacohispanicchamber.com. Seating is limited to 50 people.

Car raffle benefits Shepherd's Heart