Waco-area news briefs: Shepherd's Heart car raffle features 50-year anniversary Mustang

GoodFellas’ Christmas in July
Waco GoodFellas will have its annual Christmas in July fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
The event includes live music, food, drink, auctions and raffles.
For ticket information, call 254-405-5576.
CRRC Zoom webinar
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A panel of five will address “How Do We Learn Racism?” covering topics like growing up with a father in the KKK, growing up unaware of the concept of race, and race and the media. Registration is required by calling 254-717-7903.
Hispanic chamber lunch
The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will returns to its in-person monthly lunch schedule at noon Wednesday at 915 La Salle Ave.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford will be the guest speaker.
For more information, call 254-754-7111 or email info@wacohispanicchamber.com. Seating is limited to 50 people.
Car raffle benefits Shepherd's Heart
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is holding its annual car raffle to raise funds to support feeding local seniors and families in need. The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford.
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at shepherdsheartpantry.org or in person at North 34th Street and Bosque Blvd. The drawing will be held Sept. 4.
Baylor Singing Seniors concert
Baylor Singing Seniors will present its "A Gospel Fest: Singing the Good News" concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at First Baptist Church McGregor, 700 W. Sixth St. The group is conducted by Phillip Sitton.
