Waco-area news briefs: Shots for Souls vaccination clinic set for Sunday

Flag disposal ceremony

The 20th annual flag disposal ceremony, hosted by the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the city of Woodway and the McLennan County Veterans Association, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday behind the Woodway Public Safety facility at Fairway Road and Estates Drive. For details, call 254-744-6076 or 254-749-2146.

Silversmith demonstration

The Art Guild of Central Texas will host a live demonstration featuring silversmith Glenn Webster from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive. For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Shots for Souls Sunday

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has partnered with area African American churches, the Waco NAACP and VOICE to host a second Shots for Souls COVID-19 Vaccination Drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive.

Participants can choose from the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Adult vaccines, including boosters, and vaccines for children age 5 and older will be available. Lunch for the first 200 participants will be provided by the NAACP. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available at covidwaco.com or by calling 254-750-5460.