City offices closed Monday

City of Waco offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.

Residents with a Monday trash collection day will have their waste from gray and blue carts collected late, on Wednesday, May 31.

The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches Sunday and Monday.

Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, and Waco Mammoth National Monument will maintain their normal hours of operation Monday.

History workshop June 10

The city of Waco, Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and Rapoport Academy will hold an in-depth workshop on Waco history, tax incentives, preservation credits and other programs for the preservation of historic structures, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 in Annex Building 200 on the Rapoport Academy campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Panel members include state and local tax credit professionals, and experts in the fields of historic architecture, urban planning, downtown revitalization and local history. Business owners, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, redevelopment officials and others interested in preservation are welcome.

The event is open to the public. Registration includes informational lectures, morning coffee and refreshments, light snacks and an optional guided bus tour of East Waco and downtown.

To register, go to waco-texas.com/Events-Activities/Historic-Preservation. Same-day registration is welcome, but capacity is limited.

Youth chorus auditions

Youth Chorus of Central Texas is accepting audition appointments for singers in grades 3-12.

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.

To schedule an audition, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org. No preparation is necessary for the interview and skills assessment.

Storytelling Guild meeting

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. Storytellers and story listeners are welcome.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Alzheimer’s caregivers

A conference to help caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s care for themselves will run from noon to 5 p.m. June 13 at the Venue at First Woodway, 110 Richie Road.

Lunch will be provided by Heartis Senior Living and Visiting Angels.

For more information, call 254-232-4449 or 800-272-3900.

YMCA summer camps

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will host a series of summer camps for kids age 8 to 12. Each camp costs $100 for YMCA members, $150 for nonmembers. Camps will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates:

June 12-15: Beginning Coding

June 19-22: Sewing

June 26-29: Intermediate Coding

July 10-13: Lego Masters Robotics

July 24-27: Advanced Coding.

Participants in the coding classes must provide their own laptop.

For more information, call 254-753-5437.

Sidewalk chalk contest

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Live Well Waco Coalition are accepting submissions through June 5 for their Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course Challenge. Selected obstacle courses will be painted on a sidewalk in one of three local parks for all to enjoy.

To participate, draw an obstacle course with chalk on a sidewalk, or marker or crayons on paper or poster board. Create a starting point and ending point and add activities such as jump, spin, clap, hop, or hop on one foot in between. Creativity and imagination are encouraged.

To enter, submit a photo or photos of the course at www.surveymonkey.com/r/QNGS57K. Submissions can be made as a student, a class, a grade level, or as a community member.

Exchange families sought

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15–18 for the next academic year. Students from places all over the world — Germany, Poland, Italy, Japan and Indonesia to name a few — are in need of hosts in the United States.

To become a host family or find out how to become involved with the organization locally, call Yvette Shackelford at 254-723-3860 or ASSE Coordinator Audra Locke at 830-570-0187, or go to www.host.asse.com to start a host family application.