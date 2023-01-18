Waco-area news briefs: Skywarn Storm Spotter class next week

Skywarn weather class

The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth will offer a free severe weather training class for McLennan County from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Letterwinners Lounge at McLane Stadium. Officially called the Skywarn Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management. There is no cost to attend.

Lunch will be provided on behalf of the Baylor University Department of Public Safety. Therefore, registration is required to assist with the number of lunches. The registration link is https://bit.ly/3CEmX4V. Attendees should park in Lot 2 in the north side of the stadium and enter the stadium through Gate C.

Bulky waste collection

The city of Waco solid waste department will collect bulky and brush waste from the curb starting at 7 a.m. Saturday for residential customers in council District 5, which includes West Waco and China Spring.

Bulky and brush piles must be separated and placed curbside so it is clear they are intended to be picked up.

Items that will not be picked up include scrap tires, items containing Freon, liquids such as paint, construction materials, roofing materials, tree stumps, pool chemicals, hazardous materials and medical waste.

For more information, call 254-299-2612. A council district map can be found at waco-texas.com/council.

Stop Up & Scale Down

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for McLennan County will start a 12-week Step Up & Scale Down weight management program Tuesday at the Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The program is based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines, which are intended to help Americans choose a healthful eating plan.

Class time is noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Cost is $25 for the program.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Free COP27 lecture

Waco Friends of the Climate will host a lecture by Alan Northcutt titled "COP27 Climate Summit: A Report from Sharm El-Sheikh," at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the South Waco Library meeting room, 2737 S. 18th St. The slide presentation will detail the global meeting, the outcome and current climate status. The event is free to all, and vegan refreshments will be provided. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.