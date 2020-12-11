Waco-area news briefs: Smoke test Saturday on wastewater lines

City to conduct smoke test

In an effort to identify inflow and infiltration sources, the city of Waco Water Utilities Services will conduct smoke testing on wastewater lines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday near Waco Regional Airport.

The smoke testing will be conducted in the residential area north of Flat Rock Road, south of China Spring Road and east of Tree Lake Drive.

Residences in the area included in the testing have been notified by door hanger.

Smoke testing involves the opening of manholes in the streets and public utility easements and pumping a special, nontoxic smoke into the sewer system. The smoke is manufactured for the purpose, leaves no residue or stains, and has no effect on plant or animal life.

Customers who see smoke inside their home or building, as a result of the testing, should contact a professional plumber.

For more information, call 299-2489.

Foster Festivus adoption drive

The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.