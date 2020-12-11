Waco-area news briefs: Smoke test Saturday on wastewater lines

City to conduct smoke test
In an effort to identify inflow and infiltration sources, the city of Waco Water Utilities Services will conduct smoke testing on wastewater lines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday near Waco Regional Airport.
The smoke testing will be conducted in the residential area north of Flat Rock Road, south of China Spring Road and east of Tree Lake Drive.
Residences in the area included in the testing have been notified by door hanger.
Smoke testing involves the opening of manholes in the streets and public utility easements and pumping a special, nontoxic smoke into the sewer system. The smoke is manufactured for the purpose, leaves no residue or stains, and has no effect on plant or animal life.
Customers who see smoke inside their home or building, as a result of the testing, should contact a professional plumber.
For more information, call 299-2489.
Foster Festivus adoption drive
The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.
Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 to be cared for through at least Jan. 4.
For more information, call 754-1454.
Styrofoam recycling Saturday
The Waco Friends of the Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive. Look for a U-Haul truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors should wear masks and stay in their vehicles while materials are unloaded.
Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, are accepted.
Please arrive early, as the truck may reach capacity. The service is free.
Drive-thru giveaway outreach
Phenomenal Connections Outreach Inc. will have its Holiday Drive Thru Give Away from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1501 Maple Ave.
Household items such as paper towels, toilet tissue, storage bags, dryer sheets and trash bags will be given away.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.