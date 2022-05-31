Waco-area news briefs: South Waco Community Center to host prayer vigil for Uvalde victims

Prayer vigil for victims

There will be a prayer vigil for the Uvalde Robb Elementary School shooting victims, families and teachers from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

The event is sponsored by the Hispanic History Museum.

MPO committee meets

The Technical Advisory Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Transit building, 301 S. Eighth St., Suite 100.

The following items will be considered or discussed: Amendments to the MPO’s Public Participation Plan; proposed Travel Time Reliability Performance Targets; and updates from TxDOT regarding significant highway construction in the Waco area.

HOTRAC health event

The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council will host a community event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

The event will include information on heart health, tourniquet use, domestic violence prevention and many other topics.

There will also be a free fitting for life jackets and bicycle helmets, as well as a car and booster seat check-up.

Waco ‘Geyser City’ walk

Former Bell’s Hill Elementary School Principal Bevil Cohn will lead a Waco Walks event at 9 a.m. Saturday starting from the school, 2100 Ross Ave.

The walk will include information about the neighborhood where J.D. Bell lived and led a crew that drilled into a rock formation in 1889, sending a column of hot water spewing into the air. The well helped turn Waco into “Geyser City,” a booming tourist attraction and resort town for the next 20 years.

